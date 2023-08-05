Today is the 4th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. The members of the Gorkha community celebrated the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 A in Jammu today. They hoisted the national flag and sang the national anthem to mark the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. A video of the celebration has also viral on social media. The 1-minute 18-second video clip shows members of the Gorkha community chanting slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as they hoist the national flag in Jammu. Article 370 Abrogation Anniversary: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Alleges House Arrest Along With Other Party Leaders.

Article 370 Abrogation Anniversary in Jammu

#WATCH | J&K | Members of the Gorkha community celebrated the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 A, earlier today in Jammu. pic.twitter.com/c7dqlDCjJa — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023

