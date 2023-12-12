The Supreme Court upheld on Monday, December 11, the government's decision to repeal Article 370, which gave the former state of Jammu and Kashmir special status, and directed that actions be made to hold assembly elections by September 30 of the next year. Additionally, the Supreme Court ordered that Jammu and Kashmir's union territory be granted statehood as soon as practicable. Hailing the historical judgement by the apex court, PM Narendra Modi took to X on Tuesday, December 12, and wrote, "The Supreme Court verdict yesterday on Articles 370 and 35 (A) has enhanced constitutional integration. It has also strengthened the bond of togetherness among the people of India. Penned a few thoughts on the issue." Article 370 Verdict: Supreme Court Holds Article 370 to be Temporary Provision, Calls it ‘Interim Arrangement Due to War Conditions’.

PM Modi Pens Thoughts Praising Supreme Court's Judgment on Article 370

The Supreme Court verdict yesterday on Articles 370 and 35 (A) has enhanced constitutional integration. It has also strengthened the bond of togetherness among the people of India. Penned a few thoughts on the issue.https://t.co/M8x68Y4KnO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2023

