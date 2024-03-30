A total of 10 MLAs of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), including CM Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein, win unopposed out of the 60 seats in Arunachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Elections 2024. "Ashok Singhal, Minister and Incharge of Parliamentary Elections congratulated CM Pema Khandu and DCM Chowna Mein for the start of the unopposed victory of 10 out of 60 MLAs in the state. He said it reflects the Modi Ki Guarantee and the unwavering support and faith of the people of Arunachal Pradesh in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Pema Khandu”, informed BJP Arunachal Pradesh in a recent tweet on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: NPP to Field 30 Candidates in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

CM Pema Khandu Among 10 BJP MLAs to Win Unopposed in Arunachal Pradesh

Shri @TheAshokSinghal ji, Hon’ble Minister and Incharge Parliamentary Elections, congratulated HCM Shri @PemaKhanduBJP ji and HDCM Shri @ChownaMeinBJP ji for the start of unopposed victory of 10 out 60 MLAs in the state. He said it reflects the #ModiKiGuarantee and unwavering… pic.twitter.com/obAM3Dl8es — BJP ArunachalPradesh (@BJP4Arunachal) March 30, 2024

