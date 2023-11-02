Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday, November 2, responded to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summon. As per the Delhi CMO, Arvind Kejriwal said the summon notice is illegal and politically motivated. "The notice was sent at the behest of the BJP. Notice was sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four states," Kejriwal said. The Delhi CMO also said that the ED should withdraw the notice immediately. Excise Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Scheduled To Appear Before ED Today.

ED Should Withdraw the Notice Immediately

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal responds to ED, "The summon notice is illegal and politically motivated. The notice was sent at the behest of the BJP. Notice was sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four states. ED should withdraw the notice immediately."… https://t.co/QlLIu4AUx1 pic.twitter.com/XCnUMLlgHe — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

Delhi CM Kejriwal Writes to ED

Delhi CM Kejriwal writes to ED, alleges notice by probe agency illegal, politically motivated and issued at BJP's behest, says CMO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 2, 2023

'I Am Required To Travel for Campaigning'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal responds to ED, "...Being the National Convener and a star campaigner of the AAP, I am required to travel for campaigning and to provide political guidance to my field workers of AAP. As the CM of Delhi, I have governance and official commitments for… pic.twitter.com/piPS5D5kMB — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

