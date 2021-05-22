Arvind Kejriwal Meets Family of Dr Anas, Who Died of COVID-19, Hands Over Cheque of Rs 1 Crore

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets the family of 26-year-old Dr Anas, a doctor who succumbed to #COVID19, and hands over a cheque of Rs 1 Crore to them My son was on duty & serving people when he lost his life. I hope my other children may also serve our nation, says Dr Anas' Father pic.twitter.com/PlQBeSTyXe — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2021

