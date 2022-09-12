In a shocking incident that took place in Assam, a body of a 32-year-old lady was found in a paddy field in Karimganj district on Saturday evening. According to reports, the body had injury marks on the face and head. "We suspect someone murdered the lady. Further probe underway," Samarjit Basumutary, Officer-in-Charge, Patharkandi PS, Karimganj said.

