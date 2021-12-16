Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma Deleted his tweet in which he had stated that Union Cabinet has increased the age bar for the marriage of girls from 18 years to 21 years.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma now deletes his tweet on increasing the age bar for the marriage of girls from 18 years to 21 years. pic.twitter.com/S2a6eUFuGP — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

