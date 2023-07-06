In a significant development, five Adivasi militant groups in Assam chose to lay down their arms during a ceremony held in Guwahati, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in attendance. The Adivasi militants expressed their gratitude towards CM Sarma for his initiatives, including the establishment of the Adivasi Development Council, which they believe will benefit their community. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Part in Cricket Match Between Chief Minister XI and Chief Justice XI in Guwahati (Watch Video).

Adivasi Militant Groups Embrace Peace

VIDEO | Five Adivasi militant groups laid down arms in the presence of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam’s Guwahati earlier today. “We had fought for over 10 years for Adivasis, but the current Assam CM did a lot of good things for us and also gave us Adivasi Development Council,… pic.twitter.com/6TqVDkQ1Wj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 6, 2023

