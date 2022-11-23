A massive fire erupted in the Lahorijaan area near Bokajan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district along the Assam-Nagaland border. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, several houses and shops were gutted in the fire. Further details are awaited. Odisha Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Godown in Jajapur (Watch Video).

Houses, Shops Gutted in Massive Blaze:

Assam | Large number of houses and shops gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the Lahorijaan area near Bokajan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district along the Assam-Nagaland border. pic.twitter.com/LmaJqt8c7H — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

