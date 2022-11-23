A scrap godown near Dhaneshwar in the Jajapur district of Odisha caught massive fire on Wednesday. According to ANI, five teams of firefighters have rushed to the spot and have begun dousing off the fire. Further details are awaited. Maharashtra: Bus Carrying 27 Passengers From Bhiwandi Catches Fire in Pune, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Godown:

#WATCH | Odisha: A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown near Dhaneswar in Jajapur district. Five teams of firefighters are carrying out the fire extinguishing operation. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/vRbojXHtFG — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

