Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a Rozgar Mela in Assam. Speaking at the event, PM Narendra Modi said that our society is becoming aspirational. He further said that now people don't want to wait for basic facilities for decades. "In the era of Twenty20 cricket people want rapid results and that's why the system needs to change like that," PM Modi added. Rozgar Mela 2023: PM Narendra Modi Says Government’s Every Policy Act As Door to Generating Employment.

People Don't Want To Wait for Basic Facilities for Decades

Our society is becoming aspirational. Now people don't want to wait for basic facilities for decades. In the era of Twenty20 cricket people want rapid results and that's why the system needs to change like that: PM Modi addresses the Rozgar Mela in Assam pic.twitter.com/709rJxfO3Y — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023

