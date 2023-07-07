Over 80 People Fall Sick After Consuming Prasad at Religious Event
Assam | Over 80 people including women and children fell sick after consuming Prasad at a religious function in Jonai area of Dhemaji district
Medical teams from Dekapam PHC, Jonai and district headquarter have reached the village. Initially, we suspected that it was a food… pic.twitter.com/aLeHnoZY1Q
— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023
