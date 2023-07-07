More than 80 people, including women and children, fell sick after consuming Prasad at a religious event in Jonai area of Dhemaji district in Assam.  Medical teams from Dekapam PHC, Jonai and district headquarter have reached the village. Initially, it is suspected that it is a case of food poisoning. According to reports, at least 6 person are currently in critical condition. Rajasthan Shocker: 300 People Fall Sick After Consuming Food at Religious Function in Dausa.

