A Boat sank in Brahmaputra river in Assam near Nimati Ghat, Jorhat on Wednesday.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority appeals to the public to call the toll-free numbers of ASDMA to inform regarding any missing person in the Nimatighat Boat accident held today in Brahmaputra river.

