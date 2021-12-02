The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill 2020, to regulate assisted reproductive technology (ART) services such as in-vitro fertilization (IVF) centres in the country.

The bill was passed by a voice vote after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that it was brought following due consultations and the need to regulate ART services is to protect affected women and children from exploitation.

Watch Video of Lok Sabha:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)