An official of a local civil hospital in Gujarat said that at least 32 have died in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse so far. According to reports, over 100 are reportedly missing after the hanging bridge on the Machhu dam in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in Gujarat's Morbi bridge mishap. Morbi Bridge Collapse: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia to Family of Deceased, Rs 50,000 to Injured.

At Least 32 Dead in Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse

At least 32 dead in Morbi suspension bridge collapse so far: Local civil hospital official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)