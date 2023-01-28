At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in California area early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 2:30 am in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles area. Those who were injured were taken to a hospital and are in critical condition. This is the fourth such shooting in California this month. US Mass Shooting: Two Shootings at Half Moon Bay in San Mateo County Leave Seven People Dead, Suspect Arrested.

Los Angeles Shooting:

At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in Los Angeles early Saturday morning in the fourth mass shooting in California this month, reports The Associated Press — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

