In a tragic incident, a 39-year-old school van driver in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, died by suicide by hanging himself on Wednesday night, February 12. Before his death, the deceased, Sandeep Kumar, recorded a video accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment and expressing his pain. The police and forensic team confiscated his mobile for investigation. Sandeep's brother, Manish Kumar, revealed that Sandeep had been facing marital disputes for about eight months. Sandeep was married to Neelam Masihi, and the couple has two daughters, Kittu and Inaaya. The incident is reminiscent of the suicide case of Bangalore's IT engineer Atul Subhash, who also made a video before taking his life. Atul Subhash-Like Case in Hubballi: Man Dies by Suicide in Karnataka Over ‘Harassment’ by Wife, Demand for INR 20 Lakh Alimony.

Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by Wife, In-Laws (Disturbing Video)

#UttarPradesh: In #Moradabad, a young man committed suicide after being fed up with his wife and in-laws Made a video before the incident pic.twitter.com/f2nkjCGsfL — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) February 14, 2025

Suicide Prevention or Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)