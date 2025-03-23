In yet another one-sided clash, Australia Women beat New Zealand by 82 runs in the NZ -W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2025 and gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Beth Mooney top-scored for Australian women with 70, while other batters contributed with sizable knocks to help their side reach the highest-ever T20I women's score in New Zealand. In reply, New Zealand Women folded for 122 as Annabel Sutherland ran apart the batting lineup with a four-fer. Alana King and Darcie Brown also claimed five wickets between themselves. The NZ-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I will be played on March 26 at Wellington. Australia Women Beat New Zealand Women by Eight Wickets in NZ-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I 2025; Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll Star As Visitors Gain 1-0 Lead.

Australia Women Seal Series 2-0

Series secured 🔒 A mammoth win in Mount Maunganui for Australia to go 2-0 up against New Zealand #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/iq26rZgPDF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 23, 2025

