Australia Women started their tour of New Zealand, with a clinical performance in the NZ-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I 2025, clinching the contest by eight wickets, and thus taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Beth Mooney playing her 200th international for Australia women, starred with the bat scoring an unbeaten 75, apart from adding 123 runs for the opening wicket with Georgia Voll, who scored a 31-ball 50 while chasing 138. Earlier, New Zealand Women batting first managed 137 in their 20 overs as Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine struck 51 and 39, respectively. White Ferns' Lea Tahuhu was the pick of the bowler from both sides, claiming two for 31. The second NZ-W vs AUS-W T20I 2025 will be held on March 23. Australia Opener Beth Mooney Claims ICC Women’s Player of the Month Honour for January 2025

Australia Women Win By Eight Wickets

Aussies start the tour with a big win ✅#NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/uHx3lbWofZ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 21, 2025

