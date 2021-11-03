Ayodhya Deepotsav 2021 is being celebrated from November 1 to 5. An attempt will be made to create a record by lighting 12 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) all over Ayodhya City on November 3, a day ahead of Diwali 2021. Out of the total, nine lakh of which will be lit on the banks of the Saryu river and the remaining three lakh earthen lamps in parts of the town. The grand Deepotsav will take place on Wednesday from 6 pm to 6.30 pm. People can catch live streaming of the Ayodhya Deepotsav 2021 on the official YouTube channel of DD Uttar Pradesh.

Here Is The Live Streaming Link:

