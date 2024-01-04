The entrance gate of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will feature statues of an elephant, lion, Lord Hanuman, and Garuda. As per the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, these statues, or Murtis, have been carved from pink sandstone obtained from Bansi Paharpur village in Rajasthan. The temple’s pillars and walls will be embellished with statues of various deities, gods, and goddesses. Images shared by the trust reveal that the lower slabs are adorned with elephant statues, the second level features lion statues, and the uppermost slab showcases a statue of Lord Hanuman on one side and Garuda on the other. Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Shares Enthralling Pictures of Ram Temple's Sinh Dwar (See Pics).

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Entrance Gate

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra tweets, "Murtis of elephant, lion, Hanuman Ji & Garuda have been installed at the entrance gate of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir. These Murtis, have been sculpted from pink sandstone sourced from Rajasthan’s Bansi Paharpur village." (Source: Shri… pic.twitter.com/yKj5KHwMOO — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2024

Ram Mandir In Ayodhya: Entrance Gate Of Temple To Have Statues Of Lord Hanuman, Garuda And Lion

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)