In a shocking incident in Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh, an auto driver named Prashant brutally murdered his wife, Neha, by slitting her throat with a knife. Prashant confessed to the police that he killed his wife after overhearing her talking to another man on the phone, despite having previously told her not to communicate with anyone except him. The couple, who had a love marriage six years ago, had been living in the town of Baghpat. On May 7, 2025, around 12:35 PM, the Kotwali Police received a call about the crime. Upon arriving at the scene, police took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Prashant has been arrested, and legal proceedings are underway. Baghpat Shocker: SP Leader Dies After Consuming Weight Loss Pills Bought From Social Media in Uttar Pradesh.

Man Kills Wife Over Phone Conversation in Baghpat

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

