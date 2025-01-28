Baghpat, January 28: A watchtower collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Tuesday, leaving more than 20 people injured in the incident. The incident occurred in Baraut city of the Baghpat district during the 'Laddu Mahotsav' organized by the Jain community. Rescue operation is underway at the site and the police administration is monitoring the situation.

Speaking to reporters, Baghpat Superintendent of Police, Arpit Vijayvargiya said that 2-3 people are seriously injured in the incident and are receiving treatment at the hospital. Baghpat: Over 50 Devotees Trapped After Wooden Structure Collapses at Lord Aadinath Nirvan Ladoo Event in UP’s Baraut, Disturbing Videos Surface.

Major accident during the Lord Aadinath "Nirvan Ladoo event" in Baraut area in UP's Baghpat district. Several feared trapped and injured after a makeshift wooden log structure at Manstambh premises collapsed. Warning: Disturbing video. pic.twitter.com/2DTcSuhhKG — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 28, 2025

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A watchtower collapsed during the 'Laddu Mahotsav' organized by the Jain community in Baghpat's Baraut city Over 20 people got injured pic.twitter.com/HgyOqxwmMU — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 28, 2025

Uttar Pradesh: A major accident occurred in Baghpat during the Lord Adinath Nirvana Laddu festival when a wooden platform at the Manasthambh complex collapsed, trapping over 50 devotees. Panic ensued, with injured Jain devotees being transported to the hospital via e-rickshaws.… pic.twitter.com/eXmU2nM01U — IANS (@ians_india) January 28, 2025

"Watchtower collapsed during the 'Laddu Mahotsav' program of the Jain community in Baraut. Soon after the incident, the teams of police, administration and fire department immediately reached the spot. Injured were taken to nearby hospitals. About 20-25 people were injured. 2-3 people are seriously injured, who are undergoing treatment..." Baghpat SP told reporters. Burari Building Collapse: 2 Dead, 12 Rescued After 4-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed the officials to immediately reach the spot and expedite the relief work.

CM Yogi also gave instructions for the proper treatment of the injured. Along with this, he also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Further details are awaited.

