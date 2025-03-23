The police have cracked the brutal murder case of a family of four, revealing that the accused, Harpal, a transporter from Rudrapur, drugged his wife and three children before killing them. According to officials, Harpal first administered sleeping pills to his family members, then attacked them with a sharp weapon and later set their house on fire to destroy evidence. DCP Mayank Mishra stated that all four victims—Harpal’s wife and their three children—died due to the fire. During a search operation, police recovered a 12-page diary note written by Mahipal Singh, in which he expressed distress over his sister and brother-in-law. Authorities are investigating further to determine the full motive behind the crime. Haryana Shocker: YouTubers in Live-in Relationship Jump Off Seventh Floor of Their Apartment in Bahadurgarh, Die.

Man Kills Wife, 3 Children with Sleeping Pills

Bahadurgarh, Haryana: Police solved the murder of four family members. Accused Harpal, a transporter from Rudrapur, first gave his wife and children sleeping pills, then attacked them with a sharp weapon before setting the house on fire DCP Mayank Mishra says, "Except for the… pic.twitter.com/f3MyjFLu5H — IANS (@ians_india) March 23, 2025

