Over 400 Indian Pilgrims Permitted To Visit Gurudwaras, Including Nankana Sahib, in Pakistan On The Occasion of Baisakhi:

437 people have been granted permission to visit Pakistan on the occasion of Baisakhi. Pilgrims will visit all major Gurdwaras including Nankana Sahib. All of them have tested negative for Covid. They'll leave tomorrow and will return on Apr 22: SGPC secretary Mohinder Singh Ahli pic.twitter.com/UO2ACiW8Yk — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

