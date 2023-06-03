After taking stock of the situation at the Balasore train crash site in Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for a hospital to meet the victims of the Balasore Train Tragedy. At least 233 people dead, and about 900 were injured in a horrific train crash in Odisha on Friday, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. Odisha Train Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Arrives at Crash Site in Balasore; To Meet Survivors in Hospital (See Pics and Video).

PM Modi Leaves for Hospital

#WATCH | Odisha: After taking stock of the situation at Balasore train crash site, PM Modi leaves for a hospital to meet the victims of #OdishaTrainTragedy. pic.twitter.com/DMvcvHGIBY — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

