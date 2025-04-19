In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, an 8-year-old boy named Anmol Gupta was violently attacked by two youths, Vineet Kannoujia (20) and Sumit Kannoujia (18). The horrific video, captured on CCTV, shows one of the attackers lifting Anmol over his shoulder and slamming him to the ground, resulting in serious head injuries. The incident occurred on April 14 in Amhar Patti Uttar village, under the jurisdiction of Rasra Police Station. Following the assault, Anmol began vomiting blood and lost consciousness. Disturbingly, after the attack, the assailants confided in their grandparents, who allegedly encouraged their actions, telling them, “Hit him again, don’t worry about the police.” The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. Ballia Shocker: 10-year-old Girl Raped Repeatedly by Tuition Teacher in Uttar Pradesh.

Man Throws Minor Boy on Ground in Uttar Pradesh

बलिया: अजीब जल्लाद किस्म का शख्स है. 8 साल के मासूम को बेरहमी से उठा कर पटक दिया. मासूम की हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है. pic.twitter.com/jw61xsQ1PW — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) April 19, 2025

