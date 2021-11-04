This year, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided to cut down on it’s traditional display of firecrackers to celebrate "Bandi Chhor Diwas" (Diwali) at the Golden Temple. On the Bandi Chor Diwas 2021, the SGPC will use special eco-friendly crackers to celebrate the festival. On Diwali 2021, people can catch live streaming of the fireworks at the Golden Temple on the YouTube Channel of News18 Punjab Haryana Himachal news.

Here Is The Live Streaming Link:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)