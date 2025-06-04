PM Narendra Modi expressed deep grief following a tragic stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where at least 11 people lost their lives during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s victory celebrations. The Prime Minister said, "The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery." The stampede occurred as thousands of fans gathered to celebrate RCB’s first-ever IPL title win. Chaos erupted at multiple entry points, leading police to use lathi-charge to control the crowd. Injured victims were rushed to Bowring Hospital for urgent treatment. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Bengaluru Stampede: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Accuses Siddaramaiah Govt of Hogging Limelight in RCB’s IPL 2025 Win, Says ‘No Arrangements Were Made’.

PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief As 11 Die Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 4, 2025

