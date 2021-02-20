Bangladeshi, Who Had Entered India Illegally, Arrested in Mumbai's Malwani

A Bangladeshi resident in Malwani who had entered India illegally has been arrested. Malwani Police Station's anti-terror cell retrieved fake documents from his house. He's been booked under Foreigners Act & IPC's forged documents section: DCP S. Chaitanya, PRO, Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/TxpWAVwQHH — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2021

