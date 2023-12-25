Four robbers looted four kg of gold and a large sum of money from a bank in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district. According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday, December 23. The video of the incident showed the robbers entering the Jyoti Kranti Bank in the daytime and tying up the employees with ropes. The robbers then fled with the cash and gold. A case has been registered against unidentified miscreants and further probe is on. Dog Attack in Pune: Stray Dogs Attack Child at Kumar Pebble Park Society in Handewadi, Locals Raise Safety Concerns (Disturbing Video Goes Viral).

Bank Robbery in Maharashtra:

Armed robbery at Jyoti Kranti Multistate Bank in Dharashiv, Maharashtra; Employees were tied up and property worth two crores was stolen. @CMOMaharashtra @mieknathshinde @DGPMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/SO2auMBOFY — Bharat Ghandat (@GhandatMangal) December 24, 2023

