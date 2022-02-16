Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital on February 15. The music composer and legendary singer was reportedly suffering from obstructive sleep apnea and recurrent chest infection, revealed Deepak Namjoshi.

Bappi Lahiri Dies At 69

However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated & he was brought back to Criticare hospital in a critical state & succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm. He suffered from Covid infection last year. He had OSA for the last 1 year: Dr Deepak Namjoshi (2/2) — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)