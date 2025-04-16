A viral video has surfaced showing a CDPO (Child Development Project Officer) in Bareilly’s Alampur Zafarabad block allegedly accepting a bribe of INR 70,000 from a woman in exchange for an Anganwadi job. The woman, who had paid the sum, later complained when her admission was not processed. The video, which quickly gained attention online, led to an investigation by the local authorities. Following the complaint, the Chief Development Officer (CDO) forwarded the report to the state government. The case is now under investigation by the Baradari police in the Vikas Bhawan area. Bareilly: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Files Dowry Case, Brother-in-Law Beats Him in Police Station.

Bareilly CDPO Bribe Video Goes Viral

बरेली में आंगनबाड़ी भर्ती में रिश्वत कांड का खुलासा 70 हजार की रिश्वत लेते CDPO का वीडियो वायरल बारादरी थाना क्षेत्र के विकास भवन का मामला pic.twitter.com/J1xzgT9M0A — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) April 16, 2025

