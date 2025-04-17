A video showing a teacher offering namaz inside a classroom at Rasula Primary School in Aonla, Bareilly, has gone viral, sparking controversy and protests from Hindu organisations. The incident reportedly took place during school hours, with the teacher seen performing the prayer inside the classroom. The video quickly gained traction on social media, leading to public outrage from several right-wing groups. A section of society has taken the matter to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), tagging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and demanding strict action against the teacher. They have also called for disciplinary action against the school's headmaster. As of now, no official action has been taken, though education authorities are reportedly looking into the matter. Bareilly: CDPO Official Caught on Camera Taking INR 70,000 Bribe From Woman for Anganwadi Job in UP, Video Goes Viral.

Teacher Offers Namaz in Classroom

