A 17-year-old boy, Aadarsh Upadhyay, reportedly died after being beaten by police in the Ubhai village under the Dubaulia police station area in Uttar Pradesh. His family alleged that he was assaulted for refusing to pay a bribe of INR 5,000. The incident triggered an uproar in the district, with locals demanding justice. Following the accusations, two constables were suspended, and the police launched an investigation into the matter. Additional Superintendent of Police Basti provided a statement regarding the police action taken so far. Authorities have assured a thorough probe into the case. Uttar Pradesh: Passengers Break Glass and dismantle Iron Rods of Antyodaya Express Windows at Basti Railway Station Over Locked Doors; the Video Goes Viral.

Aadarsh Upadhyay Dies After Alleged Police Beating for Refusing to Pay INR 5,000 Bribe

It is alleged that the police beat Aadarsh for not giving a bribe of Rs 5000, due to which he died.#BastiPolice Bite given by Additional Superintendent of Police Basti on police action in the case of death of a minor boy in village Ubhai under Dubaulia police station area - 2/2 pic.twitter.com/uGyMM58TRx — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 27, 2025

Statement Given by Additional Superintendent of Police

