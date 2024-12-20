A video going viral on social media shows a group of passengers at Basti railway station in Uttar Pradesh resorting to vandalism over locked doors of Antyodaya Express. In the viral clip, angry passengers can be seen using stones to break the glasses of the train's entry door. A few others are seen dismantling rods placed on the train's windows to enter the coach. "Passengers broke the door of Antyodaya Express, the only issue was that there was no gate was opened," read the caption of a post on X (formerly Twitter). After the incident came to light, officials said that people started vandalising the train, but they failed to board the train due to overcrowding. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 5-Year-Old Boy ‘Sodomised’ After Being Kidnapped From Charbagh Railway Station, Body Found Inside Train.

Passengers Resort to Vandalism Over Locked Doors of Antyodaya Express

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)