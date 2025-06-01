A man had a narrow escape in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district after his bike suddenly burst into flames while he was trying to start it near the district hospital. The fire quickly spread to a nearby scooter, triggering panic among onlookers. Despite efforts by locals to douse the flames with water, both vehicles were completely gutted. A video of the incident on May 30 has gone viral, showing thick smoke and intense fire engulfing the two-wheelers. Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze. The cause of the sudden fire is yet to be determined. Robbery Caught on Camera in Basti: Thief Poses as Customer, Grabs Gold Chain and Runs Away From Jeweller’s Shop.

Bike Bursts Into Flames in Basti

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)