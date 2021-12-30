The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) might postpone the U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy 2021-22, which was scheduled to start from January 9, according to Jay Shah.

See Details:

BCCI may postpone Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, scheduled to be held from January 9, over COVID concerns: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to ANI (File pic) pic.twitter.com/17IbRqeFrl — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

