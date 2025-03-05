A schoolgirl in Bengaluru Rural’s Anekal Taluk was allegedly Sexually harassed by two minor boys while returning home from school. Reports indicate that the accused took her to a house under the influence of marijuana, where the incident took place. Authorities have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Bengaluru SP stated that the accused have been taken into custody, and further investigation is ongoing. Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Bengaluru: 2 Bike-Borne Men Snatch Woman’s Chain in Broad Daylight in Upkar Layout, CCTV Video Goes Viral.

2 Minor Boys Harass Schoolgirl Under the Influence of Marijuana

#WATCH | Karnataka | A schoolgirl was sexually assaulted by two minor boys while returning home from school in Bengaluru Rural's Anekal Taluk. The accused allegedly took the girl to a house under the influence of marijuana and committed the crime. Both the accused and the victim… pic.twitter.com/uWfzgyq3YC — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

