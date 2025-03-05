A shocking case of chain snatching has been caught on camera in Upkar Layout, Ullal, Bengaluru, where two bike-borne men targeted a woman in broad daylight. The March 3 incident, captured on CCTV, shows two women walking when the assailants approach from behind and snatch a chain from one of them. The sudden force of the attack causes the victim to lose balance and fall to the ground. The startled women quickly retreat from the scene as the snatchers speed away. The video has gone viral, raising concerns over rising street crimes in the city. Bengaluru: Thief Allegedly Snatches Woman’s Chain As She Recites Slokas at Vinayaka Temple in Mahalakshmi Layout, Video Goes Viral.

Chain Snatching Caught on Camera in Bengaluru:

#Karnataka: An incident of chain snatching has been reported from Upkar Layout of Ullal in #Bengaluru in broad daylight. Two women were walking when two strangers on a bike snatched their chain from behind and fled. The incident was captured on CCTV camera. pic.twitter.com/Ejp8sd7ooB — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 5, 2025

