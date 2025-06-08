A shocking CCTV video from a bar in Bengaluru’s Srirampura village has gone viral, showing a group of youths brutally thrashing a staff member. The incident occurred on Friday night under the Jigani police limits. The clip captures a heated argument escalating after one youth smashes a glass on the counter, triggering a violent attack on an employee in a red T-shirt. The group repeatedly slaps, punches, and kicks him, even as he tries to protect himself. Bystanders later intervened. Reports say the fight began after the staff asked them to pay their bill. The video has triggered outrage online, with netizens demanding swift police action against the attackers. Bengaluru: Couple Filmed Kissing Through Sunroof of Moving Car on Trinity Road, Video Goes Viral.

Bengaluru Bar Brawl

