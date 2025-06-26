A man suffered serious injuries after falling from a jackfruit tree near the Commissioner’s office at Embassy Apartments on Ali Askar Road in Bengaluru. Police said the youth was allegedly drunk and had climbed the tree to steal jackfruits. When a security guard confronted him, he panicked and tried to escape. Locals and police rushed with a tarpaulin to rescue him, but he slipped and fell from a height of over 50 feet. He sustained severe hip injuries and was immediately shifted to Bowring Hospital. The dramatic fall was witnessed by shocked bystanders. Bear Spotted in Sonamarg: Video of Men Chasing Wild Animal in Jammu and Kashmir Goes Viral.

Drunk Man Falls While Stealing Jackfruit, Critically Injured

A ‘hanging by the branch moment’ in Bengaluru! A man, who tried to steal jackfruit from a tree in Embassy Apartment near city police commissioners’s office on Ali Asker Road in CBD, lost balance and…. Watch the action👇(to be updated) pic.twitter.com/hNAB6ektc5 — TOI Bengaluru (@TOIBengaluru) June 26, 2025

