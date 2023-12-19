A massive fire erupted at a clothing showroom near Marathahalli Bridge in Bengaluru earlier today, December 19, as captured in a video. Fire tenders are actively present at the scene, working to control the blaze. The damage's extent and the fire's cause are yet to be determined. Further details on the incident are awaited as authorities continue their efforts to bring the situation under control. Mudpipe Cafe Fire in Bengaluru: Cylinder Blast Caused Blaze at Pub, Expert to Probe Reason Behind Explosion, Says Karnataka Cop (Watch Video).

Fire at Bengaluru Clothing Showroom

VIDEO | A fire broke out a clothing showroom near Marathahalli Bridge in #Bengaluru earlier today. Firefighting teams at the spot. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/054Bk13nx2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2023

