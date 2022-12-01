A brawl broke out at a hotel named Village Restaurant in Bengaluru’s Electronic City around 11.30 pm on Wednesday night. The incident occurred when a gang entered the hotel at 11.20 pm and demanded that food be served to them. However, the staff working there declined to provide the food saying that the time for the last order was 11 pm and they have reached at 11:20. The drunk miscreants began to argue with the staff angered at this. The argument resulted in a full-blown brawl between the drunk men and the hotel staff. The brawl escalated and other people nearby began to film the incident on their mobile phones. Police arrested 5 after the video of the incident went viral and further probe is underway. Elderly Man Performs Stunts Riding His Bicycle in Viral Video on a Rainy Day! Amazed Netizens Say 'Age is Just a Number'

Watch Viral Video:

Brawl at village restaurant in Electronic City, Bangalore. Gang attacks hotel staff as they said last order is at 11pm and you’ve reached at 11:20pm and food can’t be served. 5 arrests made so far, identity of the remaining being ascertained. pic.twitter.com/RBFa4IPwyN — Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) December 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)