Five people were arrested on Friday by the Bengaluru Police for their alleged involvement in an assault on an employee of a private firm in the city. Among the arrested were two colleagues of the victim, who reportedly hired assailants to attack him after being frustrated with the work pressure he imposed. The victim, identified as Suresh, an auditor with Heritage Foods, was brutally assaulted in an incident that was captured on a car’s dashboard camera and subsequently the video was circulated widely on social media. The video shows a group of attackers beating Suresh with an iron rod in the middle of a road. Goa: Taxi Driver Stops GoaMiles Car, Asks Passengers to Cancel Ride; Video Surfaces.

Man Thrashed in Bengaluru

SHOCKING! In Bengaluru's Kalyan Nagar, dash camera of a vehicle records a man being assaulted with a rod in broad daylight. Attacker walks out on the road normally. I've no idea if he survived. @BlrCityPolice look into this Source of the video: @/_cavalier_fantome on instagram pic.twitter.com/uNy51CBwpY — Waseem ವಸೀಮ್ وسیم (@WazBLR) April 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)