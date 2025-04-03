Bengaluru experienced intense rainfall, turning roads into rivers and causing severe waterlogging in several areas. A powerful thunderstorm hit the eastern parts of the city, leading to traffic disruptions and power outages. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of more rain in the coming days. Authorities urge residents to stay indoors during storms, avoid waterlogged roads, and take necessary precautions. Bengaluru Rains: Several Bengaluru-Bound Flights Diverted To Chennai Amid Heavy Rain; IndiGo, Air India Issue Advisory.

Yellow Alert in Bengaluru

Intense Thunderstorm Over Bengaluru

Intense  Rains  Turns Roads Into Rivers

