Bengaluru Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Heavy Downpour Submerges Roads, Thunderstorm Batters Eastern Areas (Watch Videos and See Pics)
Bengaluru witnessed intense rainfall, flooding roads and causing major disruptions. A powerful thunderstorm hit the eastern parts, leading to traffic jams and power cuts. IMD’s yellow alert warns of more rain ahead.
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 03, 2025 01:58 PM IST