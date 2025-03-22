Several Bengaluru-bound flights were diverted to Chennai on Saturday due to adverse weather conditions, airport officials confirmed. Heavy rains lashed the Karnataka capital, disrupting transportation and impacting flight operations. IndiGo and Air India issued travel advisories, urging passengers to check real-time flight status before heading to the airport. IndiGo acknowledged the inconvenience and assured travelers that its teams were closely monitoring the situation. The airline also offered flexible rebooking and refund options via its website. Air India, in its advisory, cited air traffic congestion and requested passengers to verify their flight status on its official website before traveling. Both airlines emphasised their commitment to resuming normal operations as soon as conditions improve. Passengers are advised to stay updated on flight schedules and plan accordingly. Weather Forecast Today, March 22: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

IndiGo Issues Advisory

#6ETravelAdvisory: Unfavourable weather conditions in #Bengaluru continue to impact flights. We're closely monitoring the weather & will keep you informed with timely updates. Check your flight status https://t.co/CjwsVzFWky & rebooking options here https://t.co/KpeDADNuCa. pic.twitter.com/SbhnmOBHfs — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 22, 2025

Air India Issues Advisory

#ImportantUpdate Due to adverse weather conditions in Bengaluru, flight operations are currently impacted, resulting in air traffic congestion. We advise all our passengers to check their flight status here- https://t.co/6ajUZVdGTe before proceeding to the airport. — Air India (@airindia) March 22, 2025

