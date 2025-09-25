Commuters on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road near Novotel hotel witnessed a bizarre scene when a semi-naked man began harassing motorists, with videos of the incident now going viral. The clip shows the man suddenly jumping onto a moving car’s bonnet, sitting briefly before banging on the windshield and demanding the driver step out. As the vehicle moved, the man continued blabbering and even chased the car, eventually attempting to climb onto it from behind. When the driver sped up, he lost grip and fell onto the road. The shocking episode, suspected by many netizens to involve intoxication, has sparked safety concerns among daily commuters. Bengaluru Police have acknowledged the incident on social media, tagging concerned departments for further action. A probe is underway to identify the man and ensure accountability. Bengaluru Horror: Husband Stabs Wife 11 Times in Front of Daughter at Sunkadakatte Bus Stand, Investigation Underway.

Semi-Naked Man Jumps on Car, Harasses Commuters on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road

@bellandurubcp Please look into this — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) September 25, 2025

