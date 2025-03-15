A Bengaluru-based doctor, Dr Priyadarshini N, has been booked for allegedly assaulting her elderly in-laws at their residence in RHCS Layout, Annapoorneshwari Nagar. The complaint was filed by her 79-year-old father-in-law, J Narasimhaiah, following the incident on March 10. A viral video shows the doctor verbally abusing and attacking the elderly couple, pulling her mother-in-law’s mangalsutra, while another woman kicked Narasimhaiah. The children were heard crying during the altercation. The dispute stems from an ongoing divorce case between Priyadarshini and her husband, Naveen Kumar. Police have registered a case under multiple sections, including causing hurt and criminal intimidation. Additional Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash confirmed that Priyadarshini has been summoned for questioning. Investigations are ongoing into the shocking incident, which has sparked outrage. Madhya Pradesh: Lawyers Force Muslim Man To Do Sit-Ups, Assault Him for Marrying Brahmin Woman; Police Rescue Couple (Watch Video).

Doctor Assaults Elderly In-Laws (Disturbing Video)

It is deeply disturbing to see elderly parents suffering abuse at the hands of their daughters-in-law. One such horrifying case involves Dr. Priyadarshini N, a doctor at Victoria Government Hospital, who harassed her in-laws for over a decade. Her mistreatment forced them to… pic.twitter.com/FPh2IpmHq9 — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) March 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)