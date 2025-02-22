A shocking incident has emerged from Madhya Pradesh, where a Muslim man and a Brahmin woman arrived at a lawyer’s chamber for a court marriage. During Aadhaar card verification, lawyers discovered that they belonged to different communities, leading to a heated reaction. Reports suggest that the lawyers assaulted the Muslim man, forced him to apologize, and made him do sit-ups as punishment. The situation escalated until the police arrived and rescued the couple from further harassment. Authorities have launched an investigation, and an FIR is being prepared against those involved in the assault. Meanwhile, a video of the incident has surfaced on social media, sparking outrage and increasing pressure on officials to take action. Bhopal: Doctor Allegedly Refuses To Treat Muslim Patient, Threatens To Implicate His Son in False Religious Conversion Case in Madhya Pradesh; Video Surfaces.

Lawyers Force Muslim Man To Do Sit-Ups for Marrying Brahmin Woman

मध्यप्रदेश : मुस्लिम युवक और ब्राह्मण युवती कोर्ट मैरिज करने वकील के चैंबर में पहुंचे। आधार कार्ड देखकर दोनों के अलग-अलग सम्प्रदाय का पता चला तो वकील इकट्ठा हुए, मुस्लिम युवक को पीटा। माफी मंगवाकर उठक-बैठक लगवाई। पुलिस ने दोनों को छुड़ाया। पिटाई करने वालों पर FIR की तैयारी है। pic.twitter.com/HgaYPUQDV8 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 22, 2025

